…discovers biggest bomb Factory in South-East in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu

The Police in Ebonyi State, Thursday said it has arrested the commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB/Eastern Security Network, ESN in Abakaliki

It added that during its operation stolen vehicle, improvised explosive devices, IED, murdered police officers’ uniforms, long range riot gunners and their cartridges, among other items were recovered by the command

The police operation, which took place “on one of the biggest and most notorious Camps of the IPOB/ESN located at Obegu, a boundary area between Onicha-Isu and Ishielu LGAs of Ebonyi State” was necessitated by a “credible information gathered that the hoodlums were operating/wreaking havoc in the State with a Toyota Sienna space bus, which they robbed at gun point from the owner within Ishielu axis.”

Disclosing this in a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi State Police Command, SP Chris Anyanwu added that “A quick trail and joint effort with a team of detectives attached to Ohaukwu Division led to the arrest of Sunday Ubah a.k.a Bongo, the State Commander of the IPOB/ESN in Ebonyi State.”

According to him, “The miscreant who gave revealing pieces of information about the activities and modus operandi of the criminals, initially claimed that he is their PRO and native of Umunnochi in Isuikwuato LGA, Abia State. However, a scrupulous investigation aided by his antecedents/profile with the Police Command proved that he is a native of Obegu, Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State and indeed the factional Commander of the outfit in Obegu.

“,During the gun duel that ensued while the hoodlums were tracked down and pursued along Agba-Isu road on Wednesday 14/12/2022, a couple of Police operatives sustained minor bullet injuries while two of the hoodlums were neutralized, one (the Commander) apprehended while others escaped with various degrees of bullet injuries.

“As a follow-up, a joint team of the Command’s Tactical Teams, the Military and DSS, armed with credible information courtesy of the suspect, swooped on swooped on the houses/residences of the Commander and others. Search Warrants executed and the following massive incriminating exhibits recovered.”

Other items recoverd include: Thirty (30) pieces of IEDs using safety fuses primed in non-electric initiator/detonator,

“Sixty-three (63) wraps of Super power 90mm gelatin; Two (02) Solar prime 90mm gelatin; Sixteen (16) Danger 90 gelatin; Twenty (20) Ideal power 90 gelatin 50mm,

“Two hundred and thirty-nine (239) pieces of plain Non-electric detonators, 7. Fourteen (14) pieces of primed nonels, Ninety-nine (99) pieces of one-inch safety fuses, One complete roll of Safety fuse.

“Two proscribed Biafran flags, silver-coated daggers, assorted fetish substances, charms, manual welding/fabricating cylinder, Four long-range riot gunners, 124 smoke cartridges, four police uniforms belonging to slain Policemen, assorted military/police boots, Military camouflage uniforms

“A defaced/hand-painted Toyota Sienna space bus, First-Aid box, bag containing foodstuff, improvise solar panels, CCTV gadgets.”

Meanwhile, the arrested suspect is helping the detectives of the Command to carry out further investigation on the matter.