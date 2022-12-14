The Police Command in Sokoto State has arrested no fewer than eight suspects over alleged criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, theft and kidnapping in the state.

Mr Muhammed Gumel, the Commissioner of Police, made the disclosure when he addressed newsmen on Tuesday in Sokoto.

Gumel said one of the suspected kidnappers, Abdullahi Bello, was arrested on Dec. 4, in Gwadabawa Local Government Area while in possession of an Ak-47 rifle and three rounds of live ammunition.

“Bello was arrested whien he and his collaborators launched a banditry attack on Illela Baraya village in Salame District, of Gwadabawa LGA.

“The police quick reaction to the bandits’ attack, led to one of the criminals identified as Ibrahim Tungar-Kwangi been subdued and neutralized through exchange of gunfire.

According to Gumel, the suspect is helping the police in its investigation.

The commissioner also said that the command had arrested one Haliru Riskuwa, who allegedly conspired with two others to kidnap a 7-year-old boy in Arkilla State Low Cost estate in Sokoto.

He said the suspects released the boy after four days, having collected N4 million ransom from the victim’s family.

“All the suspects are in Police custody except one Faruk Binji who is still at large; so far, N2.5 million cash have been recovered as exhibit from the suspects,” he said.

Gumel further said that the command also recovered a stolen Toyota Camry vehicle and arrested two suspects.

“In the course of investigation another accomplice, one Bilya Umar of Kurna Area from Kano State, was also arrested.

“Umar’s arrest led to recovery of Pontiac Vibe car, maroon colour. Reg. No. AQ-615-SKS, a Carina Station Wagon, red in colour and a Toyota First Lady, Ash in color, registered. AS 415 BGD,” he said.

The CP added that policemen in Isa LGA conducted raid at the surroundings of some political parties secretariats on Nov. 20.

“In the course of the exercise, weapons including axe, sow, sticks, a dane gun etc were recovered from two parties’ secretariats.

“Although, no arrest was made; the Police is escalating high level vigilance to bring the perpetrators to justice,” Gumel said.