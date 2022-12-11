By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI – OPERATIVES of the Delta State command have three illegal dealers of cartridges at Boboroku community in Jesse, Ethiope West Local Government Area, Delta State.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe confirmed this in a statement, saying 130 live cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

The statement read: “On the 6/12/2022, an intelligence report revealed that a syndicate who unlawfully deals on sales of cartridges to cultists and armed robbers were hibernating in Boboroku community in Jesse where they carry out their nefarious activities.

“Acting on this report, the Commissioner of Police Delta State Command, CP Ari Muhammed Ali FCIA, psc+, directed the Command’s raiders squad to carry out a sting operation on the said hideout.

“In Compliance with this directives, the Commander Raider’s squad detailed operatives who stormed the hideout at Boboroku Jesse Ethiope-West LGA, and arrested one Victoria Willams ‘f’ and two others all from Boboroku community in Jesse and 130 live cartridges were recovered. Investigation is ongoing.

The statement added “On the 6/12/2022, at about 2230hrs, operatives of Eagle-net Special Squad deployed to Ughelli for the purpose of visibility policing and to complement the efforts of the Divisions in the area, received a distress call from a victim (Name withheld) on the said date, that his Lexus Saloon car with reg no. JRT670X Ash colour was snatched at gun point by three armed hoodlums and were heading towards Ughelli axis.

“The operatives immediately swung into action, trailed the hoodlums and their unrelenting effort paid off when the suspects on noticing that the operatives were closing in on them, abandoned the car and escaped into the bush at Ewu near Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South LGA. The vehicle was recovered while manhunt for the fleeing suspect is ongoing.”