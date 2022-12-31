By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Police Command says it arrested 1,102 suspects in connection with 705 reported cases between January to December 2022 in Katsina.

The Command also disclosed that within the stated period, its operatives neutralized 54 bandits, rescued 122 kidnapped victims and recovered 35 riffles from the assailants terrorising the state; these includes 14 AK-47, and 19 locally made guns.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Shehu Umar Nadada made the disclosure while addressing newsmen during its end of year press conference held at the command’s headquarter on Tuesday.

46 victims of human trafficking were also rescued in four reported cases and have since been transferred to NAPTIP for further investigation, the police chief said.

Also recovered from the hoodlums within the period under review includes 1,092 domestic animals comprising of 727 cows, 370 sheep and goats.

Similarly, 22 suspected stolen motor vehicles were recovered as well as bandits’ motorcycles were also recovered, Nadada said.

He further explained that out of the 1,102 arrested suspects, 266 were in connection with rape and unnatural offences, while 241 others were in connection with banditry

Other arrest secured by the command within the period under review include 177 armed robbery suspects, 71 suspected vandals and 21 suspected f illicit drug traffickers and suppliers to bandits.

Nadada also disclosed that 989 out of the 1,102 arrested suspects are undergoing prosecution in various competent law courts in the state.

Adversely, Nadada said in the course of the campaign, five police officers paid the supreme price as the Command lost one of its best commanders in the fight against terrorism in the state, Area Commander, Dutsinma, ACP Aminu Umar among four others.”

Nadada cease the opportunity to thank the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, for his tremendous support to the Command, without which he said the major successes wouldn’t have been achieved.

He also appreciated the effort of the State Government and the two emirate council in the state for their cooperation and fatherly guidance.