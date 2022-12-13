By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Police in Osun state on Tuesday arraigned one Orji Kanu before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo for allegedly stealing prepaid metre card.

Kanu was docked before Magistrate A. Ajala on two counts bordering on breach of public peace and theft.

Police Prosecutor, Fagboyinbo Abiodun said the defendant, on September 2, 2022, at Awosuru area of Osogbo, fraudulently stole a prepaid card belonging Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

He added that the defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace.

According to the Abiodun, the offences are contrary to sections 249 and 390(E) of the state criminal law.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

Defense counsel, Eze Ngwoke in his oral application urged the court to grant the defendant bail in most liberal terms, saying he will provide credible surety to guarantee his readiness to face trial.

Magistrate Ajala admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.