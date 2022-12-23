.

Benue State Police Command, yesterday, arraigned one Miss Nguyemen Mtomga before a Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged abduction and child trafficking.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Stella Ngbede, told the court that the case was received at Criminal Investigations Department, Makurdi, from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Ugba, Logo LGA, via a letter NO.AR:3100BNS/LOG/VOL.1/409 dated 17th December.

Ngbede said that on 15th December one Haycenth Iti of G.R.A ll, Ugba, Logo LGA reported the case at Ugba Police Station.

She said the informant alleged that sometime in January, his girlfriend, Nguyemen Mtomga of Mbate, Logo LGA told him that she was pregnant for him but after five months he could not see any sign of pregnancy.

She further averred that on November 7, the accused left the informant at Gbagi Village, Ukum LGA, and then on November 9, she called him and told him that she had put to bed a baby boy.

She said the defendant, however, on November 23, returned to Ugba with a five months old baby boy.

The Prosecutor said during the Police investigation, the accused, Nguyemen Mtomga, was arrested and she confessed to committing the crime.

She further admitted during investigation that she left Ukum to Damsa village in Donga LGA of Taraba State and stole the baby from one Mrs Winifred Kpachir of Damsa village in Donga LGA.

She said the accused contravened the Abduction, Hostage Taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Law of Benue State, 2017 and the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Law Enforcement and Prohibition Act, 2006.

However, when the case came up for mention, no plea was taken for want of jurisdiction.

The Magistrate, Mrs Chirtsy Ikpe, remanded the accused at the Federal Maximum prison Makurdi and adjourned the case until Jan. 18 2023.