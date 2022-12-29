…says God raised him to help Igbo people

By Chinedu Adonu

The chairman of Nigeria’s leading transport company, Peace Mass Transit, PMT, Chief Sam Maduka Onyishi has been honoured by the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS and National Center for Youth Transformation, NCYT.

The groups decorated the business mogul with an award of honour for his giant achievement in the education sector.

The award which was bestowed on Chief Onyishi at the Maduka University, Ekwegbe, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area, Enugu state was in appreciation of his enormous impact on youths, students and humanity in general.

Speaking separately during the presentation of the award, the delegates of NANS, led by National Director of Special Duties, Comr, Alfred Olisa Nwuruku and the chairman of NCYT, Emmanuel commended Onyishi for his relentless effort towards the development of youths.

They thanked him for building the magnificent university which is of international standards in the Nsukka cultural zone with the intention to contribute to the development of education.

“We have come to thank you for building the institution here in Enugu State. The school will not only standout but will create records. We want this school to produce people of good character that will change the country for the better.

“You have done what the government could not do. We will keep celebrating and supporting you to ensure that the school becomes the best among the best,” they said.

Responding, Chief Onyishi said that the thank you visit by the youths together with the award was a fulfillment of what God had told him, “to be a helper to humanity”.

Onyishi said that the school was God’s way of impacting the lives of Nsukka people and South Easterners and not a profit making venture.

He also charged the students not to relent in the pursuit for academic qualifications, adding that the higher the qualifications the better chances for them.

He said: “You have to prepare yourself for greatness and be ready to multitask. Don’t say I want to be here alone. Don’t say I am a graduate, continue learning, no knowledge is a waste.

“When I see people like you coming to appreciate me, it means that what God told me is coming to reality. So, as long as I live, I will serve God and be a help to humanity. If it’s about money, where to invest the money and make profit, I know where to invest and make more money in hard currency, fly my jets and drink with people but at the end God will not be happy with you.

“I advise you, as you grow, don’t steal people’s money because you will invest it in people but God will not be happy with your sacrifice, God is not happy with stolen money. You can use the money to help people but the credit will not come to you because God does not work with stolen money. It’s a dirty sacrifice and not worthy of the Holy spirit.

“I want you to grow with the message, understand and multiply it. The essence of University is to have a platform to multiply the little God has given me. Freely we receive and freely we shall give. I love education. I told my children that none of them will join the business until they become a Phd holder.

“I made a promise that am going to use the money God blessed me with to bless people. When I reached 50 years, I said what am I going to do with these and my own kind of God understanding is to invest on my people, where am coming from. As far as I’m concerned, God blessed me for Nsukka people and Igbo people. If he wanted me to be a blessing to Americans, He would have made me to be born in New York.

“If he wanted me to be a blessing for Lagos or Abuja people, He would have made me to be born there but He made me to be born in Nsukka, He made me to be a blessing to Nsukka people, He raised me for Nsukka people. He raised me for Igbo people.

“The Igbos are the major people that do road transport in this country, but am the only transporter at that high level that has a head office in the South East part of Nigeria. It’s because I don’t follow money but impact. God has reviewed the message I am carrying to me. I didn’t understand it on time. The message I am carrying is that God raised me for Ndigbo, the impact I will make is here first, in Igbo land.

“If I don’t build the university here first, it means I don’t even know my message from God. I have the headquarters of all my automobile, lubricant and others here in Emene, Enugu and people used to tell me that because of that, I will not raise much money. Any amount I raise is okay for me. Do I need all the money in the world? Am okay, if I get enough to do what I want to achieve.

“The university is not an accident but a plan by God to help my people. Though, it’s a little bit late but half bread is better than none. I will continue with the scholarship to my people because I know they don’t have money. In 1998, when I was still driving the bus, God told me that I come from darkness and he will make me become light for them but I didn’t understand it then.

“When I started building this University, people came and said there is no money here. How can you recover your money? Our people can not pay school fees, South Easterners can not pay and that’s why you can’t find a big school here in the South East. I told them when they come, let them not pay school fees, because they have already paid. They brought the money I am using to build the university, so they have already paid their school fees,” he said.