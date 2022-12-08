The Prime music partners, a renowned international creative distribution agency debut new song “Bambam”, featuring Jamaican Reggae star Beenie man and Nigeria’s music sensations Flavour N’abania and Rekaado Banks.

‘Bambam’ is an ideal song that captures the nature of affection for a love interest, showering love interest with various compliments.

Enriched with flavours of Afrobeat sounds, the song has the potential to become eversive street anthem for the season.

Akeju, a director at Prime Music Partners who doubles as the executive producer of the song

“Bambam is a collective efforts of great talents. A refreshing song and a fusion of different styles that’s deeply rooted in African and Jamaican sounds. I have no doubt it will be a major success and cherished by music lovers around the world”, Akeju, noted in a review of the song.