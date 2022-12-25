.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

As Christians all over the world celebrate this year’s Christmas day, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has urged political leaders in the country to place people in the centre of both politicking and governance

Kaigama, who made the call in a Christmas message he delivered at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral Abuja on Sunday, urged the government to do everything imaginable to secure every part of the country and ensure an enabling environment climate for the coming general elections.

He said, “For the government and people entrusted with leadership at all levels, Christmas beckons on all to place people in the centre of both politicking and governance by ensuring safety and security, reconciling all the fragmented parts of the nation and providing an enabling environment for the economy to thrive again as a precondition for remedying the worsening problem of poverty and living crisis for most Nigerians.

“While we acknowledge with delight the recent heightening of the tempo of the war against anti social elements and the encouraging results that have brought, we urge the authorities to sustain these measures and do everything imaginable to secure every part of the country and ensure an auspicious climate for the coming general elections.

“However, no matter how much the use of arms has achieved, we must not forget that honest dialogue can also be a veritable tool for collectively building a Nigeria of our dreams that looks after all. That spirit of dialogue should govern the current political campaigns towards the 2023 elections and above all, ensure fair play and respect for the opinion of the people when eventually expressed when the ballot is cast.”

The Catholic Archbishop also called on Nigerians to demonstrate the spirit of Christmas by embracing togetherness and reaching out in solidarity and joy, especially in these hard and difficult times.

“It is a time to make a difference, in our relationships with neighbours, social interactions, etc, to be more embracing, selfless and homely. A truly Christmas culture consists of volunteering to support the needy, visit the elderly, be less privileged, etc. We are urged to be of good cheer and waken the Christmas spirit in us,” he added.