In furtherance to his agitation over what he described as a wrongful award of security surveillance of OML30 and OML 34 oil pipelines allegedly awarded by proxy to Jimmy Omo-Agege, who is the CEO of Zane Energy, the Mayor of Urhoboland, His Excellency Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro held closed-door meeting with the body of Urhobo Traditional Council led by His Royal Majesty, Ovie Richard Ogbon, Ogoni Ogboro 1 of Olomu Kingdom recently.

The meeting, according to palace sources was held at the instance of His Excellency, Akpodoro with a view to finding solution to the crisis that the contract award threw up at its wake.

Royal fathers from the entire spectrum of Urhobo nation were gathered while Akpodoro addressed them to make them see reasons to wade into the crisis.

He told the monarchs that his concern is the good and welfare of Urhobo Youths whom the company seeks to disempower by hijacking the contract that ought to be managed by him representing the youth.

According to Akpodoro, “As against the insinuations that I didn’t bid for the contract, I started bidding for the contract in the past 5 years but for the fact that the other party is in the corridors of power, he used his position to persuade the approving authority to award him the contract to the detriment of larger population of Urhobo people.

“Did Jimmy Omo-Agege bid for the contract to warrant being awarded? No. Jimmy’s identification is just that he’s a brother to the Deputy Senate President.

“However, beyond Jimmy Omo-Agege’s grandstanding, Urhobo nation must come first and the issue of one’s area of operation must be considered. We refused to be intimidated or blackmailed.”

“That I am being used by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State against his ambition is a blatant lie. Jimmy Omo-Agege should address the meat and flesh of my allegations. Is he an ex-militant leader, was he at any point in the creeks, is he a beneficiary of the Amnesty Programme? Where was this figure when I led my group to fight the Avengers? Where was the today’s Zane Energy? Whereas, it is abundantly clear in the act establishing the Amnesty Programme that ex-agitators will secure oil and gas facilities in their domain including the OML30 and OML34 belonging to Urhobo and Isoko nations.

On several occasions, I met with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPCL over the award of this contract and all the service chiefs since the era of General Yusuf Buratai but same was ambushed by this corporate organisation and the politician we voted for,” the Mayor alleged.