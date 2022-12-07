The Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND) is providing technical support to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA) in designing and developing a regional peacebuilding infrastructure to address conflict and security issues in the Niger Delta through the Niger Delta Regional Peacebuilding Strategy (NDRPS)

NDRSP will drive conflict prevention, mitigation, and resolution efforts.

PIND’s Peacebuilding Manager, David Udofia, stated that the NDPRS document would provide a framework for adopting multi-stakeholder approaches to peacebuilding and conflict resolution.

He said a Technical Working Group (TWG) comprised of partners vested in promoting peace in the region and stakeholders drawn from the nine Niger Delta states will be inaugurated on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to drive the document’s design.

There will also be a technical session on December 1, where the TWG members will be briefed on how they will support PIND and MNDA on the NDRPS.

As a holistic approach, PIND said the NDRPS will focus on the drivers of conflict and identify proactive measures geared at conflict prevention, reduction, and mitigation.

PIND said the designing and subsequent implementation of the NDRPS is a timely process that will complement current conflict mitigation approaches by the government and other stakeholders in the Niger Delta.