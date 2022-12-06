By Biodun Busari

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma received the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi in Owerri, the state capital on Tuesday.

Obi was in Imo for the flag-off of the Labour Party’s presidential campaign.

LP made this known in a tweet on its verified Twitter handle claiming the former Anambra state governor would be the next president of the country.

The party tweeted, “Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma welcomes the People’s President @PeterObi, to the Eastern Heartland for @NgLabour 2023 Presidential Campaign Flag-off.

“Even APC know the next President of Nigeria. A New Nigeria is Possible! Forward Ever! Vote Labour Party! #PeterObi4President2023”.