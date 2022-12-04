Tinubu (middle) flanked by members of his strategic team.

Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, today, (Sunday December 4, 2022) met with his presidential campaign and strategic team in London.

The meeting comes ahead of his lecture at Chatham House, London on Monday.

Tinubu is expected to address the United Kingdom audience on security, economic and foreign policy.

Those in attendance at the strategic meeting include: Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna and Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa; immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Deputy Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council, Hadiza Bala-Usman; Mr Wale Edun among others.