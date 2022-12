Her Royal Majesty the Queen Consort hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace in celebration of the United Nations day on the elimination of violence against Women

At the occasion, Founder of Mirabel Centre, Lagos, Itoro Eze-Anaba assisted by Ayotola Jagun, a governing board member of the Centre and Yvonne Ekeh presented a gift to Her Royal Majesty who is also a patroness of the Mirabel Centre.

RELATED NEWS