Obi (left) and former President Jonathan in the latter’s Yenagoa, Bayelsa state home.

The duo met behind closed doors on Friday evening amid the LP candidate’s presidential campaign ahead of the 2023 elections.

Jonathan, who expressed concern that Nigeria is extremely divided, urged Obi to unite Nigeria should he emerge Nigeria’s president in 2023.

The former president commended Obi vying for the elections outside the mainstream parties.

Obi was accompanied by his running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, and party stalwarts.