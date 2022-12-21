Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday visited the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

a post by Laolu Akande, the spokesperson to the Vice President, he said, “Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stopped by for a friendly visit at the Abuja residence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu just now.”

Recall the Vice President keenly contested the APC’s presidential candidate slot with Tinubu which the latter won.

After the APC presidential primaries the duo were percieved by many to be at daggers drawn, especially that he (Osinbajo) has not publicly revealed his direct stance on Tinubu’s candidacy.