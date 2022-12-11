Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP visited the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

During his visit to the monarch, Kwankwaso inaugurated NNPP’s campaign offices in Osun and neighbouring Ekiti State.

In a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday, the NNPC candidate commended his party members for the work they have done.

He stated, “I had the honour of commissioning some @OfficialNNPPng offices in the cities of Ile-Ife and Osogbo, Osun State. I commend our party men and women for the tremendous work they have shown, and I encourage them to do more.

“I paid a courtesy call on the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, at his Palace in Ile Ife, Osun State.

“We are most grateful to His Imperial Majesty, the Ife Council, and the good people of Ile Ife for their grand reception.