Deborah Eneche, the first daughter of the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche and her partner, Sam Hawthorn Uloko, have finally tied the knot today.

The event which took place at the Glory Dome auditorium, Airport Road, Abuja, was well attended by top politicians within and outside the country, prominent men of God, celebrities in the entertainment industry, among others.

They included a former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, and Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom state.

Also in attendance was the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Bishop Oyedepo and the founder/presiding pastor of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, while the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye was represented by his son, Leke Adeboye.

The couple had on Thursday, December 15, conducted their traditional marriage while a pre-wedding concert, tagged the ‘Parking Lots’ concert was held on Friday, December 16, with performances from Dunsin Oyekan, Panam Percy Paul, Moses Bliss and a host of others.

Deborah Enenche’s partner, Sam, is a cinematographer and an entrepreneur. He is from the Idoma tribe and was described as a born-again Christian by her partner, Deborah.

The colourful event is currently available for live streaming on Pastor Enenche’s verified