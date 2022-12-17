Special forces of Nigerian Air Force has rescued seven Chinese nationals from the enclaves of terrorists in Kanfani Doka and Gwaska general area of Kaduna State after five months in captivity.

The Chinese nationals were abducted by the terrorists at a mining site in Ajata-Aboki, Gurmana Ward of Shiroro Local Government, Niger State sometimes in June 2022, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations & Information Nigerian Air Force said in a statement.

The Combat Search and Rescue operation, which led to their rescue were carried out in the cover of night by Special Forces under the 271 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Detachment, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, the NAF spokesperson added.

According to him, 35 Special Forces operatives were involved in the raid in which the terrorists fled and abandoned their captives and their weapons after they stormed their camp.

He said, “In what could be described as a daring and clinical military operation, Special Forces (SF) under the 271 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Detachment, Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, carried out a rescue operation in the early hours of 17 December 2022 leading to the rescue of 7 Chinese expatriates earlier kidnapped and held hostage by terrorists.

“The Combat Search and Rescue operation, which consisted of 35 Special Forces was conducted in the cover of night at Kanfani Doka and Gwaska general Areas leading to the terrorists abandoning their enclaves, weapons and kidnapped Chinese victims while fleeing for their lives due to the superior fire power of the special forces.

“After the successful operations, the 7 Chinese victims were flown to the 271 NAF Detachment Medical Centre for evaluation were 2 of the victims were stabilized. Subsequently, the 7 victims were flown to the NAF Base Medical Hospital, Kaduna for further medical investigations.

He added that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has congratulated the Commander of the 271 NAF Detachment, Birnin Gwari and his men for their continued determination and commitment, even in the face of danger, as they make inroad into the final fringes of terrorists’ enclaves in Kaduna State and the Northwest in general.

According to the CAS, ‘I am very proud of what our Special Forces in Birnin Gwari and elsewhere have continued to achieve and I remain confident that we will soon free all areas of terrorists and their activities.’

He added that Air Marshal Amao also enjoined Nigerians to continue to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies by providing useful information that will lead to the arrest of criminal elements and those supporting them.