By Ada Osadebe

A popular Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy got engaged to her British professional boxer lover, Ryan Taylor.

Since they posted amazing and adorable pictures of their passionate relationship online, the couple has become the talk of the town.

While some Nigerians have shown their affection, others are worried. The couple, however, did not appear to be concerned by the comments.