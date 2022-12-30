By Nwafor Sunday

Award winning writer, Chimamanda Adichie, has been conferred with a chieftaincy title in Abba Anambra State.

Abba is her hometown. She was on Friday honoured with the title of Odeluwa Abba. The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo and other well known dignitaries attended the ceremony.

Disclosing this a Facebook user, Uche Nworah, said “Award-Winning Novelist, Chimamanda Adichie, Was On Friday, 29th December, 2022, Honoured By Her Native Abba Hometown, Njikoka LGA, Anambra State, With The Chieftaincy Title Of Odelụwa (She Who Writes For The World). Congratulations Odelụwa”.

Below are some pictures: