By Efosa Taiwo

Nigerian-born German international, Karim Adeyemi was spotted live at Olubadan Stadium in Oyo state on Monday.

The Borrussia Dortmund star who is reportedly on a private trip to Ibadan, his place of origin, attended a local team match at the stadium.

Adeyemi watched the local team, Adeyemi FC, which is owned by the German professional player, square up against the Shooting stars FC.

The Ibadan team won the game 1-nil.

Fans who were present at the stadium were excited to see the Germany-based player as many pictured with the 20-year-old footballer.