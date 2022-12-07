Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has paid a visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and the Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Aromolaran.

The PDP presidential candidate shared photos of his meeting with the monarchs via his verified Twitter handle.

Today, I met with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II and the Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, Oba (Dr.) Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran. My consultations with them underscore the critical roles that traditional institutions play in social cohesion. pic.twitter.com/1MKcoO5E2t— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 6, 2022

Read also: Rights lawyer sues FG, AGF, INEC, PDP, Atiku for N200m each

Atiku stated, “Today, I met with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II and the Owa Obokun Adimula of Ijesaland, Oba (Dr.) Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran,” he said in a series of tweets.

“My consultations with them underscore the critical roles that traditional institutions play in social cohesion.

“I am also humbled by the blessings these revered monarchs invoked on our mission. I am honoured and pleased for the generous time spent hosting my team and I,” he said.