Kwara State Governor AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State celebrated president Muhammad Buhari’s birthday with him inside the presidential jet on their way back to Nigeria from the United States

Recall Buhari travelled to America to attend the United States -Africa Leaders Summit.

Meanwhile, the president had earlier taken some birthday photos in Washington DC before his depature to Nigeria.