…says the church should not be sleeping

By Olayinka Latona

THE National president of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke has revealed that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has been a great support and pillar in his ministerial journey especially as PFN president.

Bishop Oke said while leading special prayer and talk for the church during day 5 of the RCCG Congress held at 3km by 3km auditorium, Simawa, Ogun State.

He said: “I really appreciate my father in the Lord, Daddy Adeboye for his fatherly love. He has been pillar of support, strength, wisdom and knowledge to me”.

Speaking on ‘Binding and Loosing’, the bishop called for a stronger Christian body while urging the church to position itself in its nation-building role for the progress and development of the country.

He said the church is the body of Christ on earth and that whatever the church allow or prohibit on earth will also be prohibited in heaven.