By Sam Eyoboka

THE Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has called on all Nigerians to continue to keep Nigeria in their prayers, assuring them that whatever the challenges of the moment might be, only the word of God concerning Nigeria will prevail.

In a Christmas message by the National President of the PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, he expressed appreciation to God for his grace and benevolence towards his people and the privilege of another Christmas celebration. “Christmas is not just another celebration; it is a reminder of the goodness of God and fulfilment of his promise of redemption. It speaks to hope, joy and a new beginning, reminding us that no matter how long it takes to manifest, God’s plan will never fail nor falter.”

While commiserating with families and victims of terrorist and violent attacks in different parts of the country, the National President of the PFN prayed for comfort and strength for them at this time. He called on the Government and security agents to work harder to guarantee the security of Nigerians, reminding them that security of lives and property of the people is the primary responsibility of government. He enjoined the government not to relent in its effort until perpetrators of these heinous crimes are apprehended and made to face justice.

Bishop Wale Oke called on all Christians, as they celebrate Christmas, to take time to pray for the peaceful conduct of next year’s elections so that it might usher in political leadership at all levels that is God-fearing, knowledgeable and competent. He called for vigilance and participation of all Nigerians in the electoral process to ensure that there is transparency and fairness.

“Our prayer is that this year’s celebration of the birth of our saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ, will usher in a rebirth in every area of our life as a country, so that Nigerians can experience fullness of joy as citizens of Nigeria. We wish all Nigerians a joyful Christmas and a prosperous new year.”