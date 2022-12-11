2022 SPE President Kamel Ben-Naceur and Hassanah Salami at the SPE awards 2022

The Society of Petroleum Engineers hosted its 45th edition of the Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE). The award night held on Wednesday, Aug 3rd, 2022 recognized the unique contributions of exceptional individuals including Hassannah Salami, the African Regional Award in Completions Optimization and Technology.

The award ceremony which took place at the Expo Centre, Eko Hotel, and Suites and hosted by SPE, presented a great opportunity for the body of petroleum engineers to wine and dine, and reward outstanding technical members who have excelled during the year.

Presenting the award, it was acknowledged that “Hassanah remains one of those who in the past and ongoing year have shown exceptional commitment and competence to combine excellent service delivery with the ethos of the profession showing her devotion and unflinching capacities in the face of challenges. This acts as a motivation to upcoming engineers, especially female folks.

Her professional expertise and exciting skills in Drilling, Completion Optimisation, and Asset and Project Management have invariably impacted positively in the oil and gas industry.

During the conference discussion, keynote speaker Osayande Igiehon, MD/CEO, of Heirs Oil & Gas, emphasized the need for a collective drive toward energy security. He remarked, “Energy security is a huge imperative for Africa and a foundation for financial security.

In appreciation, she expressed due gratitude to the organization for providing the platform to showcase requisite professional skills, competencies, and capacities to clients and the entire world.

In divine reverence and retrospect, she humbly dedicated the award to the Almighty God, her lovely husband, and her children for their persistent support, particularly when she had to leave them to work in the field.

She further acknowledged the encouragement of the Addax Petroleum family, especially her late boss Emmanuel Ifediora, whom she eulogies as a professional trainer and skilled mentor that greatly influenced her passion for her successful career in the field of Completions Engineering.

“May his humble soul continue to Rest In Lord”, she added.

Furthermore, she dedicated the award to all female Engineers thriving in this male-dominated field, encouraging them to be relentless in their efforts, and keep the flag flying, shining, and excelling perpetually