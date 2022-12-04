By Tony Nwankwo

President Emeritus, Aka Ikenga, Dr. Sylvan Olisanye Ebigwei, speaks on the face-off between Afenifere leaders, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Pa Reuben Fasoranti, and the aftermath of the scathing criticism of Mr Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, by Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, among other issues. Excerpts:

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State made scathing remarks against Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party. Those remarks have angered many Nigerians at home and abroad. How do you react?

I know both men very well, and I am pained by the Soludo outburst which, I think, is completely uncalled for, particularly at this time. Soludo and Peter Obi are from Anambra State, they are both Igbo. They are both members of Aka Ikenga, an organisation I was President of. There is a bond between them. The fact that they are not in the same political party should never have been a problem. Soludo is the sitting governor in Anambra and Peter Obi had been a two-term governor of that state. Soludo is a leader and should speak like a leader. But in his outburst against Peter Obi, he did not speak like a leader. For whatever reason, it is not in his position to start criticizing Peter Obi, and it is not in his position to say Peter Obi cannot be President. If he actually said things like that, then he misused the privilege he has as governor of Anambra. Now, he has seen the level of love that Peter Obi is garnering all over, that has brought Soludo the ire of the people from across the world. He has seen the anger and the barrage of condemnations after his utterance against Peter Obi. For instance nobody knew he had ugly altercations with people like Prof. Dora Akunyili or Oby Ezekwesili and many others in Anambra State. It should not be in his position to come to the market place to run down another Igbo man. And his utterance has angered Ndigbo worldwide and he has seen the barrage of criticisms being heaped on him. Nobody says he cannot criticize Obi, but he should not do so in the way and manner he did. Thank God, Peter Obi, being level-headed, replied him with maturity. So, Soludo must tread with caution, otherwise he may lose the respect people have for him. The Soludo outburst is uncalled for. Furthermore, he made his speech seem too personal for the position he holds in Anambra as if he had an axe to grind with Peter Obi.

The campaign for the elections of 2023 is now in top gear. You know the terrain, what is going on?

The political trends in Nigeria today follow the proclamations we had in the past. Which is that the

average politician in Nigeria follows the money and follows where he thinks that power resides. The Nigerian politician sees the political parties as just the platform through which they can lay their hands on to political parties and thus into power and then into the treasury of Nigeria: vis-a-vis, they have no scruples, no political ideology, no political plan for the masses. All they care about is their own personal interest and stomach infrastructure, to be there and wield the power and have access to the funds of Nigeria. The same people who were in PDP yesterday are the same people who are today in APC. This, exactly, is what we analysed before; that APC will be giving their presidency to the South by the political grand masters through Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, then the political pundits and the grand masters will now revert to move to PDP in order to ensure that the Turaki, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku becomes the President. This was the proclamation before and it is now happening today. But the only problem that they may have is the mass movement of the youths and many Nigerians who are now tilting tangentially towards Labour Party because of Peter Obi. Peter Obi has altered the political equation of Nigeria today and as stated before, if you wish away Labour Party, wish away Peter Obi, you may be doing so to the detriment of your political survival. We have now seem, for the first time, many Nigerians, no matter the title, no matter the class, no matter the poverty or wealth level, no matter the religion, are using their resources to promote Peter Obi. This is a strong dimension, that is trying to blow away the influence of political parties vis-a-vis PDP and APC. We have never seen such revolution before. But let us hope that the social media hype which is now translating to physical, let us hope that the tempo will be sustained till election day and let us hope that those who are shouting Peter Obi and Labour Party have their PVCs to deliver Peter Obi. So, I think there is a total upheaval in the political realm of the country. 2023 is going to be dicey for both APC and PDP.

There are people who are still cynical on INEC, even after their avowed commitment to a free, fair and credible elections which they had repeatedly spoken about?

I think INEC will not dare truncate the political trajectory that is going on in the country today, especially now that they are saying that there will be no manual results, it is going to be electronically transmitted system which they are going to display. You know manipulation of electoral results usually come when the ballot papers and results are being transferred from one polling station to another; from polling units to local government, from polling stations to the states and from states to the national. Normally, a lot of results are altered during this stream. Now electronic results will be difficult to manipulate, if we are to believe what INEC is saying.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State seem to be digging in his heels against the emergence of Atiku Abubakar in PDP. How do you read his protests particularly as regards the fortunes of the party in 2023?

Well, life is give and take. Nigeria is a very complex country. With over 3,000 ethnic groups, with six geo political zones in the country, it will not be ideal for a particular geo political zone to decide to clean off and corner all the political positions in the country. People are bound to let there be equity and fair play so that everybody has a sense of belonging. I believe Wike is making a valid point and he is very adamant on it. We are now talking about equity, fair play. manipulation of results, manipulation of this and that. If positions are equitably distributed, it means you have given each and everyone, every segment of society within that particular party a sense of belonging. But to clean off all the positions and deny the rest of the country, I don’t think that is fair enough.

And he asked Iyorchia Ayu to resign as PDP National Chairman?

Sure, if I am in his shoes I will resign.

The same impunity is playing out in APC where you have the Muslim/Muslim ticket?

It is the same problem, because many things are done along religious and ethnic lines in this country. If you now neglect it, then you are going to have a serious problem in your hands. Because Christians form a substantial electoral population in this country, to tell them, they don’t exist, they will use their PVC to show you that they exist. So, it is highly detrimental to the contest of the APC to have that Muslim/Muslim ticket. It is a very bad market. Very Bad!

There is this controversy regarding the Afenifere led by Chief Ayo Adebanjo who had vehemently endorsed Peter Obi’s presidential candidacy of the Labour Party and the recent visit by Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu to Pa Reuben Fasoranti who also blessed Tinubu’s quest under the All Progressives Congress. How would you read the apex Yoruba political endorsement of the two gentlemen?

Afenifere is a serious organisation. We take its leadership seriously. Pa Reuben Fasoranti stepped down as Afenifere National Leader, citing old age at 95. He named Pa Ayo Adebanjo as National Leader. As far as they are concerned, there is no problem between Chief Adebanjo and Pa Fasoranti. There was a signed accord between Afenifere, Ohanaeze and PANDEF. The three groups sat down and resolved that the presidency for 2023 must come to the South. They are all still standing on that accord, and they are all aligned that the Labour Party under Peter Obi should be endorsed. That is exactly what they are doing. It is this understanding that Chief Ayo Adebanjo, as the current National Leader of Afenifere, is insisting on. The same with Pa E. K. Clark and the Ohanaeze leadership. On the issue of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu’s visit to Pa Fasoranti, as Ayo Adebanjo stated, this could have nothing to do with the endorsement by Afenifere on who becomes President. Pa Fasoranti, as an elder, is entitled to bless whoever comes to him for such blessings, irrespective of political, ethnic or religious affiliations. This is what Pa Fasoranti did. And this visit and blessings could have nothing with Afenifere endorsement, since the group leadership has already taken a position with the other apex groups on the matter.

Of course, if Peter Obi chooses to visit Pa Fasoranti for some blessings, the later is bound to give such blessings. It will not contradict the endorsement of Afenifere for his presidential quest. The two leaders have already cleared their positions on the issue, it is only the foot soldiers of Tinubu who are trying to politicise the visit and blessings from Pa Fasoranti. What I would say, however, on this issue is that this campaign of calumny which is taking centre stage towards the elections of next year should stop. It does no one any good. It shows the decay in the Nigerian political landscape. We should have moved beyond the campaigns of name calling in our elections.

What would you like to see going forward on the elections particularly as it concerns the presidential parties and their candidates?

I would like to see the Labour Unions take centre stage in their quest to win the presidency. For instance the problem we have in the North is that the North controls the majority of the electorate and many of them are not well informed, but they are informed in a way that they don’t care about most of these things.

But Obi will surely make impact in the North among the youths and the enlightened ones. He is also going to make impact in the Middle Belt, in Plateau and Benue.

Infact, he will make impact in the North-West and also in some areas of the far North. Again, if the Labour Unions can put their acts together, there is nowhere in this country you don’t have labour unions.

If they can use all the cells they have, Labour will be unbeatable. If everybody in Labour, no matter where they are, know that their agitation will only be sorted out when they capture governance, my people say its only when the palm nears the cheek, that is when you can slap it.

You can only address labour issues when you are in government. All agitations by ASUU, PENGASSAN, NBA, their affiliates, all will fizzle out, if the various labour unions become conscious to control the affairs of government.

The trade unions are the most diversified in this country today. Even the Agbeeros throughout Nigeria do not understand that they belong to the unions and therefore belong to the Labour Party. Look at APC, how many people are in APC, how many people are in PDP, but when you say Labour Unions, it is borne out of trade unions, so they are in majority. When they put their acts together, they will become unbeatable. They can rearrange their collective bargainings, if they like they can realign how Nigeria is governed, they can use that platform to address the issues of salaries and emoluments, their pension, the case of education, the decay of most of the dockyards, Railway Unions, Traders, Medical Associations, name them, Labour is the most structured in the country. If they put their acts together, nobody can beat them in next year’s elections.