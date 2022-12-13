By Dapo Akinrefon

A Port Harcourt based socio-cultural organisation, the Niger Delta Alliance for Economic Survival, NDAES, on Tuesday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to persuade the leadership of the Senate to screen and confirm the nominees of the Board for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

President Buhari had in November forwarded to the Senate the name of his Special Assistant on Social Media, Mrs Lauretta Onochie, as Chairman as well as 14 others as members of the new Board of the NDDC, in line with the Act establishing the Commission.

In a statement, the president of the Group, Mr. Tubonemi Chibisi alleged that there plans to frustrate the screening and confirmation of the NDDC Board nominees sent to it for legislative duties.

Chibisi said: “It is very worrisome that the concern we had expressed that some top NDDC contractors and Management had planned to lobby the Senate to share the monthly allocation of the NDDC may become reality if the President, Muhammadu Buhari does not persuade the Senate President to immediately refer the nominees to the appropriate Committee for screening without further delay.

“It is sad that a fraudulent plan which was hatched by some contractors of the NDDC and its top Management had been found very enticing by a top leader in the Senate to reap from.

“This has never happened in the Senate before where an Executive communication is kept without referral to its appropriate Committee.”

He urged the Senate President to prove to the people of Niger Delta and Nigeria that he is not part of this conspiracy by immediately referring the list of the nominees to the Committee for screening.

He called on the President to finish successfully the good work he has started for the Niger Delta people by ensuring that this disastrous plan does not see the light of the day.