The players’ bus crashed into a fuel tanker.

By Emma Una, Calabar

PELICAN Stars football club, the Cross River State female football team, were on Tuesday evening involved in an auto crash

The incident happened along the Murtala Mohammed Highway in Calabar, close to the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, secretariat in Calabar.

The players were returning from the State Sports Stadium to their camp at 8-Miles, when their bus crashed unto a truck conveying petroleum products out of the city.

Mr Ofu Aya, the State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, said the crash occurred, while the players were going back to the camp after a training session at the stadium.

“I am not in Calabar now, but I understand some of the Pelican Stars players sustained various degrees of injuries and were taken to the General Hospital, Calabar, for treatment,” he added.

He said he hoped the players would recover to resume training and confirmed that apart from the injuries, no fatality was recorded yet.

Vanguard News