The beautiful game not just changed Pele’s life but one around him as well as at one point his club Santos was in demand to play teams in Europe.

Apart from the goals and the artistry on the field, there was much more to the legend of Pele. For a boy who initially wanted to be a pilot, only for an accident to ruin it, football became Pele’s world when he saw his father cry after Brazil lost the final to Uruguay in the 1950 World Cup at the Maracana. From being part of a video game to stop a war in Nigeria to being called a National Treasure, there are a lot of factors that contributed to the legend of Pele.

The boy who wanted to fly a plane

Pelé, first went to an airport to sell peanuts as a very young boy from an impoverished home. But young Edson’s dream, seen barefoot and from dirt roads, was to fly for he loved everything at Bauru’s aerodrome — planes, gliders and pilots who take off from airfields.

A glider’s accident and death jolts Edson in 1940s, as he and his group of friends go looking for the wreckage and then the mortuary in the southeast of Brazil. From a window, they watched the autopsy and the dripping blood from a severed arm put him off his pilot dreams forever.

Compelled by circumstances to start out on a shoeshine kit, he hunkers down to bring in money. Ironically he plays shoeless when kicking about a make-do football in the streets. They can’t afford both. Dreams of football aren’t cheap.

Pelé was the ‘I’ in the Edson bulb

His mother Celeste came from a town called Três Corações, in the Minas Gerais state in the ’30s and ’40s. Like most of interior Brazil, they had no electricity, and lots of football clubs. It’s where she met his father Joao, known as Dondinho, who played for the local club while doing his military service. They married and her first child was born around the time electricity came to Três Corações.

The baby was named after Thomas Edison. He was officially nicknamed Dico, but his real name was Edson Arantes do Nascimiento. At school, he pronounced the name of the local club Vasco da Gama goalkeeper, Bile as Pile so, a classmate started calling him Pele. The man himself thought it was like babbling and didn’t like the name.

Besides the King, in Brazil he was often called “Pérola Negra” which meant Black Pearl. “I was really proud that I was named after Thomas Edison and wanted to be called Edson. I thought Pelé sounded horrible. It was a rubbish name. Edson sounded so much more serious and important,” he once told The Guardian.

When Edson decided to form a football club with his friends, they had neither gear nor shoes. But in a pre-TV world, they had football stickers, like trading cards of famous players and their trivia. Pooling stickers into complete sets they decided to swap those for some gear.

The other ingenious scheme was to whisk away peanuts out of freight trains and sell them outside stadiums, airports and theatres. The first gear came from sacks of these stolen munchies.

The ball came from the sticker stash. When a reasonably well-off parent of three playing brothers offered to buy them shoes for the Mayor’s trophy, they changed their name to Amériquinha. The nickname-that-shall-not-be-uttered resounded through the stadium as Pelé won the tournament as the top scorer. A star was born. Pelé didn’t sound all that awful after all.

The other teen of 1958 vintage

José Altafinini’s likeness got cast in ‘Pele: Birth of a legend’, as the antagonist of Italian descent — the brash bully who tormented Pele. In fact, both came from humble backgrounds and the rivalry was garden-variety inter-club friction. But Altafini ‘Mazolla’ offered a counterpoint, an alter ego, a spark for Pele to shine bright, with both becoming Brazil’s youngest debutants at the 1958 World Cup. Two years older to Pele, young Altafini, grew up in poverty, 200 km away from Bauru in Piricica, the son of a worker and a maid.

Their earliest encounter might be in the Rio-San Paolo face-off, Altafini star of Palmeiras vs the Santos of Pelè, Pepe and Zito on March 6, 1958, with Mazolla scoring two goals but losing 7-6. For the Selecao, Altafini would start with a brace against Austria, and then another against England, three days later. While Pele’s star rose and rose, Altafini who moved to Italy and then to Switzerland, had to get by living on the state pension of 700 euros a month, having never given money making a serious thought. He’d work for a synthetic turf company prior to that. Not all World Cup winners end up as “phenomenon kissed by God. Maradona was good, but Pelé was more complete: he used his right and left in the same way, in speed, he had all the shots and also scored in acrobatics,” he would say.

Pele Day – Summer of 69

No it’s not October 23rd, or merely being born. On November 19, 1969, Pele scored his 1000th career goal and the pitch had hundreds mobbing the Brazilian legend, needing over 30 minutes for play to restart. At Santos where he played from age 15, November 19 went on to be known as ‘Pele Day’ to celebrate the anniversary of his 1,000th goal. He scored four goals on his league debut in a match against FC Corinthians on September 7, 1956. His final tally of 1,283 goals is debated, though the 77 for Brazil are crystal clear.

He is fifth on the all-time World Cup goalscorers list with 12 – second only to Ronaldo Nazario. Pele had an astounding 92 hat-tricks, and scored four goals 31 times, five on six occasions, and once scored eight in one match. The one mark he missed but wouldn’t fret over: his old man’s boast – Pele’s father once scored five headed goals in one game, something Pele could never replicate. The most headers in a game were four for him. An unerasable stat – Brazil never lost a game when Pele and the magical Garrincha played together.

Pele had a video game named after him back in the 1980s called ‘Pelé’s Soccer’. Pele’s Soccer” launched for Atari in 1980. The trademarked Game program from Sunnyvale California, was personally endorsed by Pelé. Atari’s computer soccer team had Crash Morgan, the galloping goalie who kept bumping into the goalposts. He was the fastest but you could get past him if his ears were still ringing from the crash. Then there was the mean and nasty frantic forward, Nick Danger, whose poor manners saw him scream, “eat leather, chump” after scoring. Left back ‘Lumpy’ Duran was clumsy and would toe kick the referee once by mistake and right back Alexi Putsnowski Putsy – ladies man and sore loser.

Three pace options were available – slow, moderately fast and fast on the matrix. And there was a switch if you had a colour TV. Designed for Atari 2600, it ended up as a commercially very successful video game second generation console from 1977 to 1992. It was pioneering in using removable memory modules with games, and sold 30 million units at peak popularity for about $200 a piece. Its game library boasts nearly 1,000 original games. Though good luck with using that antiquated joystick to keep pace with The Pelé.

When Pelé fainted from winning

The Pelé story started when he saw his father cry after Brazil lost the 1950 ‘final’ to Uruguay at Maracana. It’s what fortified his ambition to get Brazil the World Cup at age of 11. Because his father had broken down. So after scoring a hat-trick at Sweden 1958 quarterfinals, and that deft dink of a volley for the first goal in the final against Sweden, Pelé would finally find the jelly feet to be overwhelmed. He was 17. Scoring his second with a header and watching Brazil win, he would faint. Crumple in front of the goal after it was OK to crumple post a win. Garrincha would raise his leg to ensure blood reached his head. The goalkeeper would cushion his fall and offer a shoulder for him to sob when he came around. And then the Santos boy, who marvelled at the sea and at planes, would hurry to talk to his dad – to tell him Brazil had won the World Cup.

Santos – the travelling theatre of God

Pelé’s team Santos toured internationally, milking his popularity, just when air travel was – pun intended- taking off. And when TV sets were replacing radio commentary. It ended the much romanticised ‘Mongrel Complex’ coined by national poet Nelson Rodrigues, used for a defeatist attitude. Santos packaged their divine discovery as a “1950s, Old Hollywood studio system star” like Elvis or Marilyn Monroe, as a fabulous daily described, and lined up matches across Europe – AC Milan, Real Madrid.

But the Brazilian league was not a joke. Sky sports in a fervent defense of Pelé being the greatest argued Botafogo counted Didi, Mario Zagallo, Nilton Santo and Garrincha among their numbers. But Santos had Pele who scored twice in front of 70,000 as his side won 5-0 beating Botafogo at the Maracana.

Pelé’s personal favourite was the European Cup vs Benfica in the 1962 Intercontinental Cup return leg at the Estadio da Luz in Santos’ 5-2 second-leg victory, where he scored a hat-trick and overshadowed home hero Eusebio, including a special nutmeg. Benfica goalkeeper Costa Pereira turned literary in Lisbon: “I arrived hoping to stop a great man. But I went away convinced I had been undone by someone who was not born on the same planet as the rest of us.”

But Santos’ travelling divinity saw 38 friendlies against Italian sides. Pelé’s goal glut: 8 against Inter, 6 against Roma, 3 against Lazio, 2 apiece against Milan and Juventus. In Germany, 6 vs Eintracht Frankfurt. In Portugal, 4 vs Benfica. In Spain, 3 against Barcelona.

Taxes! & National treasure

Pele used his first pay to buy his mother a gas stove, though their town didn’t even have gas pipes. Years later, he signed a three-year $7 million contract with the New York Cosmos in 1975, as the highest paid team athlete in the world at the time.

The New York Times estimated that $2 million of the deal went to taxes. “He will pay his own taxes, just like every American,” Cosmos vice-president and general manager Clive Toye explained in 1975. Pele himself said: “Well, first of all it was an honour for me. But I pay income tax like anybody else,” he joked to Esquire in 2016. “I was invited — I had several proposals to play in Europe. For Real Madrid, for AC Milan, for Bayern Munich. But at that time, we didn’t have too many Brazilian players outside the country. I was very happy with my team, Santos. I didn’t have the desire to play outside the country.” Then Brazil declared him national treasure and put an end to suitors.

Day Pele stopped the Nigerian Civil War

It is said that Henry Kissinger convinced Pele to play in the U.S after he retired from the Brazilian national team and Santos in 1974. The then Secretary of State Henry Kissinger travelled to Sao Paulo to convince him to return to gameplay for the New York Cosmos. “He invited me to go to the cafe with him, and there he said, ‘Listen. You know I’m from the United States, and I’m in politics there. Soccer is coming along there, they’re playing it in the schools. Would you like to help us promote soccer in the United States?’”

Pelé, who didn’t speak English at the time, told Esquire in 2016: “And I said, ‘My God.’” There was the dough: reportedly $7 million, for a three-year contract with the New York Cosmos. Kissinger’s telegram typically was along ping-pong diplomacy lines: “Should you decide to sign a contract, I am sure your stay in the United States will substantially contribute to closer ties between Brazil and the United States in the field of sports.”

Pele once briefly stopped a war, according to (who else) Kissinger, as narrated in a 1999 Time article. He wrote that both sides in Nigeria’s civil war declared a 48-hour cease-fire in 1967 so Pelé could play an exhibition match in Lagos. Santos’ website elaborates that the region’s military governor Samuel Ogbemudia declared a holiday and opened up a bridge so that both sides could watch Pelé’s 2-1 victory over Nigeria. “We were asked to play a friendly match in Benin City, in the middle of a Civil War, but Santos was so beloved that they agreed on a ceasefire on the matchday. It became known as the day that ‘Santos stopped the war,’” Pelé tweeted in 2020. Maybe the fighting stopped, maybe it didn’t. But Pele tried.

What Mohammed Ali told me —Pele

Brazil legend, Pele, joined those who paid tribute to the life of the late, great Muhammad Ali, revealing that the sporting icon told him “football is more beautiful than boxing, but I’m more beautiful than you”.

Pele’s greatest games showed a master at work

Pele was football’s ultimate fox in the box, a player who dealt in quantity as much as quality, whose eye-popping career statistics alone marked him out as one of the greats.

Footage is scarce of peak Pele, the player who emerged as a teenage sensation in the late 1950s and shone on the world stage for almost 15 years. That which is available shows a nimble forward with a devastating finish.

The Brazil great became as globally revered as The Beatles and Muhammad Ali, who became peers of his, and Pele’s death at the age of 82 has sent a shudder through the sporting world.

Those who saw him in action speak of a player who took football to a new level, leaving tormented defences in his wake as he set record after record.

Here, we have picked out five games that underlined the greatness of the man born Edson Arantes do Nascimento.

1958: World Cup semi-final, Brazil 5-2 France

The World Cup would never be the same after the 17-year-old Pele took the tournament in Sweden by storm.

He hit a hat-trick in the semi-final against France, feeding off scraps for his first two strikes, both of which came from close range, before rattling in a stunning third.

Pele took a pass in his stride on the edge of the penalty area, and as the ball looped up he sent a rasping strike from 18 yards into the bottom-left corner.

He would hit seven hat-tricks for Brazil across his career, but this was the first, carrying the Selecao through to a clash with the hosts.

1958: World Cup final, Brazil 5-2 Sweden

After the semi-final heroics, it turned out that Pele had a pretty good encore to come.

Vava’s first-half double put Brazil 2-1 ahead, but the final will be largely remembered for Pele’s majestic strike that increased that lead early in the second half, when he flicked the ball over a defender at close quarters in the penalty area before volleying past goalkeeper Kalle Svensson. It was pure artistry, a teenage master at work.

It made Pele the youngest scorer in a World Cup final, at 17 years and 249 days old, and for good measure the teenager put the seal on victory with a late header, completing a double for a tournament haul of six goals.

Just Fontaine’s incredible haul of 13 goals for France made him the top scorer, but Pele took the plaudits and Brazil savoured a first World Cup triumph.

1962: Intercontinental Cup final, second leg, Benfica 2-5 Santos

Injury cruelly meant Pele only played a small role in Brazil’s successful World Cup defence, but three months down the line, in September and October 1962, he served up a dish of his world-beating best.

A clinical double at home in the first leg gave Santos a 3-2 advantage against Benfica in the Intercontinental Cup, a clash of the reigning Copa Libertadores and European Cup champions.

Pele saved his best for the second leg in Lisbon, grabbing a hat-trick against a Benfica defence who had little answer to his dribbling, pace and power. At the other end of the field, Eusebio could not match Pele.

Benfica goalkeeper Costa Pereira accounted for the 5-2 drubbing at the Estadio da Luz by lauding the prowess of the chief tormentor, saying he had been “undone by someone who was not born on the same planet as the rest of us”.

Team-mate Antonio Simoes told Portuguese publication Sol in 2022: “Even today, when people ask me who is the best player I have seen in my entire life, I answer that it is Pele. I’ve never seen anyone do things like he did. I was dazzled. Benfica was the best team in Europe. But Santos was the best in the world.”

1963, Roca Cup, second leg, Brazil 5-2 Argentina

Pele fired another hat-trick as Brazil retained the Roca Cup with a statement victory in Rio.

This was a competition contested sporadically by the great South American rivals, and a 3-2 win for Argentina at the Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo had given them the edge heading into the second leg at the sprawling Maracana.

Reports said a crowd of around 130,000 attended the game, and Pele came up trumps with a hat-trick, including two penalties after he was felled each time.

Pele had made his Brazil debut against Argentina six years previously in an earlier Roca Cup clash, and now into his early twenties he remained the star man for the two-time world champions.

Brazil’s 4-1 lead after 90 minutes meant they were ahead on aggregate, but curiously the game still went to extra time, with both sides having a win apiece, with the overall score only counting after they split the extra period 1-1.

1970: World Cup final, Brazil 4-1 Italy

Injury scuppered Pele’s hopes of making an impact at the 1966 World Cup in England, but four years later he was back and eager to help Brazil reclaim the Jules Rimet Trophy.

The crowning moment of his career and this golden age of Brazilian football would come at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, with Pele to the forefront in a thumping win over the Azzurri.

Brazil won every game they played at this World Cup, including a group-stage victory over defending champions England, while Italy knocked out West Germany in the semi-finals.

Come the title match, Pele headed the opener for Brazil, climbing astonishingly high at the far post, and he later nodded the ball down for Jairzinho to plunder their third.

Brazil’s piece de resistance in the final was Carlos Alberto’s majestic strike that put the seal on the win, with an exceptional team move climaxing with Pele almost casually laying the ball into the path of the captain who thundered a shot past Enrico Albertosi.

Pele would never play another World Cup game, and he could hardly have gone out on a greater high.

Pele’s World Cup records

Pele is the youngest scorer, youngest hat-trick scorer, youngest finalist and youngest player to score in a Final in World Cup history.

Gunnar Gren, who competed against Brazil in the 1958 decider, made his Sweden debut before Pele was born. Never has such an age gap – 20 years – existed between opponents in a World Cup Final.

Uwe Seeler, Pele, Miroslav Klose, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the only men to score at four or more World Cups. The West German pipped the Brazilian to become the first to do so by less than three minutes in 1970.

Vava, Pele, Paul Breitner, Zinedine Zidane and Kylian Mbappé are the only players to have scored in two World Cup Finals.

Pele registered six assists at Mexico 1970 – a record for one World Cup. Four players managed five: Robert Gadocha at Germany 1974, Pierre Littbarski at Spain 1982, Diego Maradona at Mexico 1986 and Thomas Hassler at USA 1994. Pele also recorded an unprecedented three assists in deciders: one against Sweden in 1958 and two against Italy in 1970.