By Biodun Busari

Former Super Eagles player, Sunday Oliseh has said the Brazilian football legend, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly known as Pele is the greatest of all time.

Oliseh, who was a member of the FIFA Technical Study Group, for the just concluded 2022 World Cup Qatar, added that both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo who had shared twelve Ballon d’Ors between them cannot match Pele on World Cup records.

He made this assertion during Arise TV interview on Monday while reacting to the final of the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday evening where Messi lifted the World Cup trophy.

Messi has been in the conversation for winning the trophy through a 4-2 penalty shootout against France after a 3-3 draw.

The Nigerian Olympics Gold medalist and AFCON winner, Oliseh, who spoke on the Qatar 2022 World Cup overview, said that no player could rival the record Pele set.

He stated that football stars worldwide are excelling on the inspiration of Pele.

He said, “This is what everybody is getting inspiration from to excel in their football careers. His name is Pele. He is the greatest player of All Time, G.O.A.T. You cannot win three world cups, and anybody will want to compete with you.

“I know people, especially the young ones, will not be happy with my choice, but those of us who are elderly can identify with him.”

Pele who has been bedridden for a few days has congratulated Messi saying “Diego is smiling now.”

He also extended his greetings to Kylian Mbappe calling him “my friend” who scored a hat-trick in the game.