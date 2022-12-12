…as Aderonke Kujoore goes home with

N2,000,000

The Peak Unstoppable Humans of Change campaign organised by Peak Milk, Nigeria’s leading dairy brand, has come to an end, with Aderonke Kujoore, Founder, TechSavvy Nigeria and the Children Leadership Initiative, emerging as winner of the competition.



The campaign started off with a call for members of the public to nominate individuals who are driving positive changes in their communities across different categories of social work including; education, health, finance, hospitality and environment.



After weeks of an intense and suspense-filled competition, over 500,000 entries were received across the country and reviewed by renowned judges; Michael Sunbola, who feeds the poor and helpless through Lagos Food Bank; Samira Sanusi, whose life challenge is the sole motivation behind her foundation for sickle cell patients; and Tunde Onakoya, who touches the lives of children through chess via “Chess in Slums Africa”.

Anchored by award-winning comedian, TV host and compere, Hero Daniels, the competition ended on an emotional note, with the top 10 finalists battling for the grand prize of N2,000,000, one year supply of Peak milk and mentorship sessions by industry experts.



The entries were reviewed based on set criteria, including; level of passion, consistency, impact, reach and personal stories as it relates to their social work.

Winner of the competition, Aderonke, has created over 5,000 programmes across the country which has led to the training of more than 40,000 children in Information Technology in 2022.



Chylian Ify Azuh, who established a community of female survivors of trafficking, Female Returned Migrant Network, FREMNET, providing them with mental health and economic support, clinched the second spot while Abimbola Ajala, who runs a non-profit, Lend A Hand for Africa, centred around improving the quality of lives of low-income families, clinched the third spot, each winning a whooping sum of N1,500,000, one year supply of Peak milk and mentorship sessions by industry experts.

The fourth to sixth place winners each went home with N1,000,000 and a six-month supply of Peak milk while the seventh to tenth place winners received N500,000 each as well as a six-month supply of Peak milk.



According to Omolara Banjoko, Marketing Manager, Peak Milk, “The Peak Unstoppable Humans of Change campaign has no doubt inspired incredible stories of individuals impacting their communities who will not relent at doing great things in spite of all the challenges facing them.

She went on: “We are very excited about all the entries received throughout the campaign. This is a true reflection of our passion and drive as Nigerians, to continue being Unstoppable Humans of Change, making indelible marks on the sands of time.

“We will like to specially appreciate our able and amiable judges for doing this with us. Also, big congratulations to the top 10 finalists. You are the real MVPs. We promise to be back again next year with the second edition of Peak Unstoppable Humans of Change.”



On her part, Lilian Elue, Brand Manager, Peak Milk, noted that Peak Milk will not relent in providing everyone with the nourishment that they deserve while helping them to reach for their peak.