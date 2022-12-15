.

…Promises to speak with Okowa

By Chancel Sunday,BOMADI

Delta South Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta State, Hon. Michael Diden, a.k.a, Ejele, has brokered peace and understanding between the party ward chairmen and the state government over the former’s alleged neglect with the issuance of a two-week ultimatum to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa.

The ward chairmen under the umbrella of PDP Ward Chairmen’s Forum, PWCF, a fortnight ago, issued a two-week ultimatum to Gov. Okowa to create a forum to see with them over the alleged neglect of ward chairmen in the scheme of things in the state.

Ejele, who called the ward chairmen to Warri, yesterday, for a fact-finding meeting over their grievances, however, pleaded with them to suspend the ultimatum and all predetermined actions, assuring that he would meet with Gov. Okowa to iron out all issues.

He also advised the grassroots mobilizers not to create any avenue for the opposition to dent the party in any way.

However, PWCF speaking through their chairman, Mr Tanko Awipi, thanked Ejele for his show of concern for their plight and assured that the forum had accepted his pleas and advice.

“On this note, we want to say that we have heard you and we’ve decided to suspend the ultimatum and all actions pending your meeting with our leader the governor and your feedback.

“We also want to say, thank you for your show of concern for our situation as grassroots mobilizers of our great party”, he said.