The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youths under the aegis of South South Youth Vanguard has raised the alarm over alleged exclusion of some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) from the party presidential campaign organization.

Some stakeholders have accused the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorcha Ayu and the National Organizing Secretary (NOS), Umar Bature as the brain behind the exclusion of members

The PDP youths, in a statement by its National Chairman, James Efe Akpofure, expressed concern that Ayu is not carrying members of the NWC along, adding that his administration has polarized the party.

The group said that while the other members of the NWC are not involved in the campaign, Ayu and Bature are everywhere with the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.

The group noted that the like of Financial Secretary, Publicity Secretary, National Treasurer, National Secretary, National Auditor, National Vice Chairman, South- South, amongst other members have been neglected from the campaign.

They warned that if Ayu and Bature failed to retrace their steps and carry every member of the NWC along, it would affect the party and its elections.