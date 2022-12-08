…Seals PH event center for alleged obstruction of traffic

By Egufe Yafugborhi

RIVERS State Government has alleged a plot by a group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to blackmail Governor Nyesom Wike over the agitations for fairness and justice in the party by the G-5 governors.

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Chris Finebone, described the group as faceless on Thursday in Port Harcourt while displaying to newsmen some documents said to be bearing the plot to blackmail the Rivers governor.

Finebone bearing the documents said, “This is the evidence of the plot to blackmail Governor Wike. This is the document and it is titled, ‘proposal with hashtag, to end Wike rascality programme.’

“We encouraged them to remove their mask and show selves as the governor and the government is equal to the task of responding to them adequately. They can’t even sign it (the document) to push for this. It is important we warn them.

“It is important we also warn Nigerians about this scheme. We expect more of them to come. But I can assure you that the governor and the G-5 would rise to the occasion as they continue to start this type of campaign of calumny.”

In another development, the Rivers government has with effect from 7 December, the the EUI Event Centre along Sani Abacha Link Road within the Government Reserved Area (GRA) Phase 3, Port Harcourt for allegedly disrupting traffic.

The Information Commissioner said, “The management of the EUI Events Center had refused to refrain from blocking an entire stretch of a lane on the Sani Abacha link Road, GRA Phase 3 without government approval.”

Finebone said very often, owners of event centres in the State fail to plan for the vehicles of their guests, how the vehicles will be parked and how other road users would use the same road.

“Government cannot fold its hands and watch people exercise impunity to the highest level by appropriating property government built with tax payers money just to their own personal use and comfort. Government must protect all”, he said.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Glory Chioma explained that the event center had on Wednesday obstructed traffic on the road by their activities.

“But to the greatest surprise of the Rivers State government, today’s event that is holding there, there was no road for road users to pass and road users were complaining bitterly.

“I got the information and I went there myself and I saw that the road was totally blocked. I told the owner of the place that this cannot be tolerated. And she said that she has done her best and she cannot kill herself”, he said.