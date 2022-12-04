Yakubu Dogara

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has appointed a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, as a member of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, PCO.

Director-General of the PDP PCO and governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, who disclosed this on Sunday, said the appointment was with immediate effect.

The statement reads partly, “The leadership of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council wishes to formally announce that Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has been appointed as a member of the Presidential Campaign Council with immediate effect.

“This is part of our continuous effect in joining hands with our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to recover our great country, Nigeria.”

Dogara, who is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC had expresse his grievances over the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling party.

But, the Northern Leaders Consultative Forum comprising Christian and Muslim religious and political leaders in the North, including Dogara, on Friday, endorsed Atiku.