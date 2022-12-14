By Cynthia Alo

The e-commerce sector is worth over US$6.9 billion and growing in a fast pace of approximately 12 percent on yearly basis. Nigeria is a major player occupying the 33rd position among largest markets for eCommerce in the world. However, there are trust issues and both merchants and buyers.

Apparently in a bid to address the bottlenecks associated with the trust issues in online buying and selling, a Fintech company has launched a payment portal, PayConfidence, PayC, to serve the e-commerce sector.

The online portal which is presently available on Google store is expected to provide payment intermediary service between sellers and buyers to increase trust level for easy transactions.

Speaking at the official launch in Lagos, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, PayC, Mr. Austin Onwughai said the product was developed following the outcry of merchants and buyers who cannot find a level of trust in business dealings.

According to him,“with the launch of our online payment transaction assurance solution, Payconfidence, PAYC, online and offline trading in Nigeria is set to become safer and simplified.

“What we have tried to resolve with the application is a problem of trust in our society, so that as much as possible people will be able to do business. We want to open up the business space for more people, where anyone can have a big shop online and actually do business from the comfort of their homes.

“The product aims to bridge the trust gap in online and non-face-to-face transactions by acting as a mediator between the buyers and the sellers through a seamless process that not ensures that both parties are protected but also boost more peoples’ confidence to participate in online business.

“We are operating a model that is able to easily guarantee that you get your money if you don’t get what you ordered; we’ll hold the money until the goods are delivered. And if for any reason, there’s a dispute the buyer of course in most cases or whoever initiates the disputes will have five days between them to resolve the dispute. If within five days, they don’t resolve it, there is an option to extend a total of 20 days”.

He expressed confidence that in one year, they would have at least 100, 000 active merchants using the app.

Also speaking, Head of Communications, PayC , Emmanuel Chukwu said, “With PayC mobile app, buyers can now pay any merchant for goods and services, using the seller’s merchant code. PayC will then notify the seller of the payment to enable them to initiate delivery. Once the buyer receives the goods and confirms delivery, PayC credits the seller with the deposited fund.

“PayC is very efficient, fast and reliable. And going forward, we are looking at bringing in a lot of people who have not been able to utilize the efficiency of online trading.

A lot of people believe that online trading involves a lot of fraudulent activities and as such are not able to utilize its efficiency.

This is also as the Chief Technology Officer, Sulaiman Tunde explained that the app can accept millions of subscribers without any internet lag. Transaction on PayConfidence is supported by Squad, a payment solution powered by GTCO that enables all types of businesses to make and receive payments from anywhere in the world.