Pauline Tallen flanked by Binani and others.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, ahead of the forthcomming general elections, has appealed to Nigerians to support female candidates.

Tallen made this plea on Sunday when gubernitorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Senator Aisha Binani, paid her a courtesy visit in Abuja on Christmas day.

Tallen who has since been at the forefront of women emancipation so they can take their place in all spheres of life, explained that Nigeria women have all it take to succeed in all spheres of life.

Dame Tallen who spoke glowingly of Binani, said “we have handed over this to God and has you know anything handed to God brings victory.

“She has distinguished herself in the past and we are optimistic that when elected as a governor she will do more,” Tallen said of Senator Binani a serving senator representing Adamawa Central senatorial district in the 9th Assembly.

Binani who will kicks off her campaign on January 9, expressed gratitude to Dame Tallen for her unflinching support to Nigerian women, not minding thier political affiliation, social status or economic.