The Chairman, Delta State Investments Development Agency (DIDA), Paul Nmah has distributed empowerment packages to thousands women, youths, elders of Issele-Uku in Aniocha North with cash worth millions of naira and motorcycles.

Nmah while presenting the items to the beneficiaries said the gesture is aimed at reducing the economic hardship being faced by the people .

He noted that the empowerment packages which include cash and motorcycles are meant to enable the people to become self-reliant and grow in their businesses by so doing improving on their condition of living and their family members.

“ Today I am overwhelmed for the opportunity of giving back to my people.

“The empowerment packages are what i have been doing to bring more succour to the people considering their challenges.

“It is part of the my assistance to my community at growing their businesses for the purpose of growing our community and making it enviable.

“What we are seeing here is complementing the Delta State government efforts in developing communities in the state.

“I can assure you all that this empowerment will be a continuous one by the grace of God. “

Speaking further, Nmah thanked the people for their support toward the People’s Democratic Party PDP over the years .

“As a politician, i must appreciate you all for supporting our party PDP.

“I am also using this opportunity of appealing to you all to support all the candidates of the People’s Democratic Party PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections as there is no other party that can represent the interests of the people than PDP” he said.

“The Chief Economic Adviser to the Delta State Governor Dr Kingsley Emu and the State House of the Assembly Member representing Aniocha North Constituency Hon Emeka Nwaobi while commending Pual Nmah for his kind gesture to the people, urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items and be self sufficient.