The first phase of the Dinner fund raising took place at The Raddison Blu Victoria Island Nigeria on 22nd December, 2022.

The event was aimed at gathering resources and materials for the grassroots mobilisation and awareness in the nooks and crannies of Nigeria by the Support Groups.

Patriotic and philanthropic lovers of Nigeria were specially invited to be part of the good work aimed to rebirth a new Nigeria.

During the event, Dr Michael Chukwujekwu the Global Coordinator of Peter Obi and Datti-Baba Ahmed, PPGN, in his speech, said that the journey to new Nigeria begins with commitment and empowering wilful ‘Obidient’ Nigerians into grassroots mobilisation mission.

He said that this is surely with unprecedented presence and awareness in all geopolitical zones of Nigeria. Morse-so affirming the need for good governance that Nigeria needs at this time.

The first phase of this event he said, was aimed at triggering the dynamics of awareness with Synergy for the Presidential, Gubernatorial, National Assembly and state assembly candidates of the new Nigeria project for good.

Such synergy becomes the enabler for involvement, community ownership and participation towards the new Nigeria destiny.

He ends by saying that Nigeria is under Labour to birth a new Nigeria, come February 2023.

Amongst the Special guests present during the event includes Prof. Akin Osuntokun, the current Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council (DG LP PCC). In his peach, he emphasised on the need to encourage, motivate, empower and support the ObiDatti Support Groups with the needed materials and financial resources. This he said, is to assist them continue their good work and actualising the desired new Nigeria through HE Peter Obi and Senator Dr Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmed using Labour Party to that Destination.

Onyeka Onwenu a globally recognised artist, in her passionate speech during the event emphasised that Nigeria is in a phase where candidates with antecedents and pedigree are needed to take the mantle of leadership and rescue Nigeria.

This she said, could only be possible when all Obidients and well meaning and lovers of Nigeria come out en-masse to support the ObiDatti presidential ticket and the Support Groups that are doing great job with unprecedented commitment for the goal of a new Nigeria.

The Distinguished guest of honour Captain Evarest Nnaji Odengene, a Gubernatorial Aspirant for Enugu state announced his support in financial and materials resources for the Support Groups through the Global Coordinator.

Other Special guests present during the event include: Sir Godwin Chijioke Nwobodo (Retired AIG) who chaired the event.

He stated that his commitment to ObiDatti movement and Support Groups will continue until a new Nigeria is birthed. He beckoned on all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, tongue or religious affiliation to support and come on board this train to New Nigeria.

Many other Guests who spoke during the event include Mrs Ebere Obiesie the Convener of Women for Peter Obi, Mr Peter Egbule and others.

Most of the Special Guests and guests present made firm commitments to support the Support Groups with financial and material resources.

The National Coordinator Dr Chinelo Onwusi expressed PPGN’s profound gratitude to all the attendees and the ones who could not make it for some emergency reasons.

The second phase of the Fund raising for ObiDatti Support Groups comes virtually at 9:00pm Nigeria time, on 15th January 2023. Zoom link: https://tinyurl.com/2s43hkxh