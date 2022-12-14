By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The leadership of Certified Institute of Auctioneers of Nigeria (CIAN) and other stakeholders in the auction industry, Tuesday, mounted opposition to the bill seeking to establish Auctioneers Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCN).

Specifically, the stakeholders who spoke at a mo public hearing of the bill by the House Committee on Commerce, chaired by Hon. Femi Fakeye, said the passage of the bill will stall growth and lead to the duplication of regulatory bodies which could bring conflict in the system.

They noted that the Auctioneers Registration Council of Nigeria was not registered with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), informing that there was an existing legislation passed by both chambers of 8th Assembly to which President Muhammadu Buhari declined assent.

The stakeholders however said that the bill had been reworked and passed by the 9th House but waiting for the concurrence of the Senate.

In their memorandum titled: ‘Notice of objection to Auctioneers Registration Council of Nigeria’, submitted by CIAN through its Registrar/CEO, Mr. Adeleke Hassan, they said “We, members of the Certified Institute of Auctioneers were never consulted as a major Stakeholder in the industry for our opinion.

“Therefore, passing the Auctioneers Registration Council of Nigeria HB 1489 bill will be inimical to the growth of Auction industry and profession in Nigeria. It will bring problem to every Auctioneer in Nigeria.

“It will lead to duplication of regulatory bodies in Nigeria which will bring conflict in the industry rather than harmony. The bill will require establishment of auctioneers’ commission in each state of the federation to enforce law and regulate Auctioneers. It will also require Federal Government budgetary allocation on yearly basis for capital and recurrent expenditures which will be costly to the government at the federal level.

“Presently, the Lagos state Auctioneer’s licence law 2015 charges N50,000 to obtain licence, and that means if the Auctioneers Registration Council of Nigeria is allowed it will also charge similar or a higher amount for licensing which will be duplication of licensing costs to Auctioneers. There is nowhere in the world where licensing of Auctioneers is done at Federal and State levels concurrently.

“Presently, each State in Nigeria has authority to regulate auction sales, Auctioneers and the business of an auctioneer within its borders. Each state and Zone in Nigeria have auctioneer’s laws that regulate the profession such as Lagos State Auctioneers law 2015, Oyo State Auctioneers law, Rivers State Auctioneers law, Northern Nigeria Auctioneers law, Kaduna State mortgages and foreclosures law 2017.

“Therefore, the Auctioneers Registration Council HB1489 bill in its entirety should be discarded.

“Another critical observation is that the bill seems to be exclusively for the public sector without due consideration for the private sector operators. Otherwise, why should bill specify requirement as to certificate of BPP, Pencom, ITF, NSITF etc. It is failed exercise without the general interest of the practitioners.

“Another problem with this HB1489 Auctioneers registration council bill is the non-existence of Nigerian Institute of Professional Auctioneers. The body is not known in the Corporate Affairs Commission as at 6th December 2022. It is a non-existing body.

“What is known in Nigeria as Professional training body for Auctioneers is Certified Institute of Auctioneers Nigeria. The bill of the Chartered Institute of Auctioneers of Nigeria was passed by both chambers in 2019 and awaiting Presidential assent. It was again sponsored by Hon. Sylvester Ogbaga and passed third reading in this chamber on the 8th February, 2022.

“We hereby appeal to you to kindly disregard consideration of this Auctioneers Registration Council HB1489 bill and allow all the stakeholders in the auction industry come together and form a formidable team that will guarantee peace and promote professionalism in the interest of our great nation.”

Similarly, the representative of Nigeria Association of Auctioneers, Prince Adeshina Okuneye in a memorandum submitted to the committee also kicked against the bill.

He said: “We write on behalf of the Nigerian Association of Auctioneers. Our main objective is to oppose the proposed bill to regulate Auction practice in Nigeria as the proponents of the bill never consulted the spectrum of the over 5,000 members widely nor were the council members informed. The proponents of the Bill are on their own.

“The Bill is inimical to the progress of Auctioneering in Nigeria because it will lead to double taxation of Auctioneers.

“Already there are State Auction laws across Nigeria and those laws regulate the conduct and practice of Auctioneering in Nigeria. Passing another law will lead to confusion and jurisdictional conflicts in the industry”, he said.