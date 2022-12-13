By Chinedu Adonu

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Frank Nweke Jr, has charged youths to secure their future by taking keen interest in politics to participate in the selection of credible leadership.

Nweke, who is now the toast of Enugu people given the immense goodwill he enjoys everywhere he goes, made the statement at the main auditorium of the Neuropsychiatric Hospital Enugu as Special Guest of Honor for “My Vote, My Voice” a themed choral competition event for young people who want to be part of the democratic process.

The event, organised by Enugu Literary Society and the West African Broadcasting Academy and supported by Ford Foundation, was to encourage young people to vote using music as a motivating factor.

According to the Director of the Society, Mr. Ike Okere, the competition was in three stages with prices to the tune of N1million, N750,000, and N500,000 awarded to the first, second and third positions respectively for groups of singers with the best jingles for voters awareness.

In his address at the occasion, Frank Nweke Jr expressed his excitement and pleasure with the youths for their engaging presentations.

“Just listening to all of you makes me even more determined to become your Governor in 2023. What you have done gives credence to my faith in the young people of Enugu, in your skills, your capacity, in your creative genius and in what Enugu can become with the right leadership.

“I am particularly happy at the new political consciousness that you have as young people and your participation in the political arena.”

Frank Nweke Jr maintained that that leadership can only emerge when the youths participate in the selection of credible leadership otherwise they would lose their voice, hence the theme “My Vote, My Voice” particularly appealed to him.

“That is the power that you have, and I urge you to exercise that power in 2023 and vote wisely across board from Federal to State level,” he said