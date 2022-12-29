.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos Government through the State Parking Authority (LASPA) has declared zero tolerance over the illegal parking being perpetrated by some night clubs on major roads across the state during the festive season, describing the act as an infraction of the State Parking Law.

The General Manager of Lagos State Parking Authority, LASPA, Mrs. Adebisi Adelabu, who handed down the warning, frowned over the act.

Adelabu said that the authority while conducting monitoring and compliance exercise across the metropolis during the holidays, observed that a lot of nightclubs encouraged illegal parking on major roads causing heavy gridlock and inconvenience to motorists.

LASPA boss, noted that this incessant act by those night clubs negates the government’s continuous efforts towards improving the parking culture, reducing traffic congestion and smooth driving time hour.

According to her, ‘’Government is not ready to entertain any form of contravention of the Parking Law in the State.

“Hence, we will take necessary actions against erring clubs especially those situated in residential/high density on high traffic flow areas of the state.”

The General Manager, while commending some night clubs for their compliance with the authority’s Zero Tolerance Mandate for Indiscriminate parking, warned the non-complying operators to obtain parking permit from the authority and get alternative land for parking.

She stressed that the authority’s efforts in regulating parking is to make the roads traffic free for the comfort of all residents.

Adelabu added that punitive measures for defaulting outlets include; closing of facilities, and clamping/towing of vehicles, among other sanctions.

She added that “The authority has continued to enlighten residents on the effect of indiscriminate parking underlining its huge effect on traffic congestion across the metropolis.

“LASPA plans to begin full implementation of parking policy in the Year 2023, thereby, we are calling on the public to embrace the parking culture and shun all forms of indiscriminate parking.”