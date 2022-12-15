Ndiomu

A vote of no confidence has been slammed on the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (retd) by a coalition of eleven youth groups of Isoko ethnic nationality.

Isoko youths in a statement issued in Asaba, disclosed that they expected the newly appointed administration to operate an open door policy by ensuring a holistic approach by absorbing youths of Isoko Nation into the programme.

They said, the leadership of Gen. Ndiomu has shown zero capacity in terms of cohesion of youths of other ethnic nationalities of the Niger Delta into the amnesty programme of the federal government.

“We expect more from his leadership, but he is failing fast. We can no longer fold our arms and watch our common heritage monopolized along ethnic lines.

“Gas flaring and other forms of environmental degradation of the Niger Delta are not restricted to one ethnic group but spread across all ethnicities of the Niger Delta. Hence it is only proper, that all groups must be accorded if not equal, but reasonable consideration and respect in the scheme of things.

“It is clear that Major Gen. Barry Ndiomu cannot protect the interest of all ethnic groups of the Niger Delta particularly that of Isoko Nation. We urge him to kindly tender his resignation to President Muhammadu Buhari.” The statement read.

The communique was issued and signed by eleven youths and ex-agitators groups including President, Isoko National Youth Council, Matthew Edugbo; President, Isoko Development Union Youth Wing, Peter Okurakpor and President, Okugbe-Isoko Youth Movement.

Others are President, Leaders of Ex-Agitators, Mr. Garvin Udome; President Isoko Youth Assembly, Olomu Matthew; President, Creek Voices of Isoko; President, National Forum of Isoko Youths in Bayelsa State, Mr. Agwor Okeoghene; President, Isoko Progressive Movement, Mr Tony Ewariezi; President, Watchdog of Isoko Nation, Mr. Oghenewemo Jenavovwo; President, Ground Avengers of Isoko Nation, Mr. Ernest Usiwomano and President, Ex-Warlords of Isoko People, Mr. Gordons Odimano.