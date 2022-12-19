By Ada Osadebe

American rapper, Sean Combs also known by his stage name P. Diddy has gifted his twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie matching Range Rovers for their 16th birthday.

The music star celebrated their birthday on Sunday with a lavish party.

The Grammy award winner was seen in a video with his girls posted outside the party location, as they were surrounded by other attendees.

The businessman then revealed to them their brand-new vehicles, which were adorned with thick red ribbons, and to the delight of everyone, they let out loud yells of enthusiasm.

Before getting into their new automobiles, Jessie and D’Lila gave their father a bear embrace.

P. Diddy is a proud father of 7 kids, he recently welcomed his seventh baby with Dana Tran, a daughter named Love Sean Combs in December 2022.