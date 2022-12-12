Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Government, yesterday, presented additional set of one hundred and twenty generators to primary health facilities in the state.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary, Oyo State Primary Healthcare Board, Muiden Olatunji, said the brain behind the distribution of the generator set is to make healthcare available and accessible to all the nooks and crannies of the the state.

He, added however, that the provision will boost service delivery in the state’s health sector.

“Health care is essential at the primary level. So, all our citizens can have access to a health centre within. We have the will to reduce the burden on our Secondary and Tertiary hospitals, and improve the healthcare of our people in the state.”

In his remarks, the Special Assistant on Environment to the governor, Engr Ademola Aderinto, noted that the delivery of generators to Oyo State Primary Heathcare Centres is part of Governor Makinde’s initiative to ensure that each ward has a primary health care centre nearest to the people.

The project, which began in 2021, has resumed in over 200 newly renovated PHCs as well as many newly built PHCs.

“Today One hundred and twenty (115) generators were delivered to the Primary Healthcare Board for the Primary Healthcare Centres in Oyo State by Lanocks Construction Company, and this is in addition to the 5 generators delivered earlier, making 120 generators.”

“This is the second batch of generators to be delivered as the first batch was delivered about a month ago, bringing the total number of generators delivered to the PHCs during this initiative so far to 219,” he said.

Aderinto said the project was initiated by the Oyo State Governor’s Office in collaboration with the Oyo State Primary Health Care Board and the Oyo State Ministry of Health.

He said part of the project’s goal is to deliver generators for electricity supply to all renovated centers, adding that: “it is also to sink boreholes to ensure a steady supply of water, not only to the PHCs, but also to the community through taps placed outside the PHCs.”

He explained that the Primary Healthcare centres upgrade initiative in the State has been well-received by the Oyo State communities.

Aderinto, equally applauded the Chairperson of the Renovation Committee, Dr. Funmi Salami, whose contributions has yielded positive results.