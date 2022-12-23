By Richard Thomas

Oyo State House of Assembly, yesterday, passed the Appropriation Bill of N310.4 billion for 2023, into law.

The Assembly passed the bill, as well as the Finance and Appropriation bills 2023, into law, during yesterday’s plenary.

While recurrent expenditure stands at N155, 677, 133, 034.38, capital expenditure stands at N154, 755, 366, 965.62.

Of the total expenditure, the sum of N13, 490, 413, 715.00 was appropriated for the Office of the Governor.

The House, however, received a total appropriation sum of N2, 120, 679, 846.29.

N1 billion each was appropriated for Oke-ogun Polytechnic Saki and Emmanuel Alayande University, Oyo.

The state Assembly, after receiving the report of the House Committee on Public Account, Finance and Appropriation, chaired by Mr Akeem Mustapha, accepted and passed the Oyo state appropriation bill 2023 into law.