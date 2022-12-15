By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Traditional rulers have told Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State that there was need for circumspection in the debt issues between him and his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

The monarchs gave the advice when Governor Adeleke was addressing the council of traditional rulers at their monthly meeting.

At the meeting, Adeleke said the state was indebted to the tune of N407.32 billion besides debt owed local contractors.

Reacting, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi said he was not disputing facts presented before the monarchs, but Oyetola as governor cannot borrow such huge amount.

He said: “Since you said what you presented today is from the Accountant-General, I don’t want to discard it.

“If somebody has put us in this mess question him, let’s give room for fair hearing. I don’t want to jump to conclusion.

“But I know Oyetola cannot do such. But if he has done so, according to what was presented today, the former governor should tell us. We deserve to know the truth.”

Also, the Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude urged the governor to concentrate on governance with a view to deliver on his 100 days in office as promised during his electioneering campaign.

“Mr Governor, you need to leave brickbat to your party and face governance. There is a lot of landmines ahead of you.

“You have to face governance with a view to meeting our expectations and your promise on 100 days in office, the days are counting,” he said.