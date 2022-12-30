By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has signed the 2023 Appropriation bill, tagged “Budget strong beginning” into law.

The bill, made up of N79.5 billion, representing 70 percent capital estimate and N34.1 billion, representing 30 percent recurrent expenditure, was presented to the lawmakers by Governor Oyebanji, on November 2, 2022.

Governor Oyebanji, while signing the appropriation into law, at a short ceremony at the Okebareke Governor’s Office on Friday, said the 2023 budget, which is the first fiscal document of the administration, has been carefully crafted after due consultations with all relevant stakeholders to lay a strong foundation for the administration.

According to him, the 2023 budget of strong beginning, is in fulfillment of his constitutional obligation as the Governor of Ekiti State.

“Our budget has fully adopted the national charter of account template which is a requirement for the state fiscal transparency, sustainability programme of result and now, the state action on business enabling reforms, of the World Bank”

Governor Oyebanji, said the 2023 budget has been designed to lay a strong foundation for the administration while leveraging on the achievements of the past administration.

“The breakdown of the 2023 budget of strong beginning which I just sign into law will be presented to members of the public in the coming days”

Oyebanji, sincerely appreciated the lawmakers for passing the 2023 appropriation bill in record time, saying the house of assembly has work tirelessly, diligently in the overall best interest of the good people of Ekiti State to ensure painstaking review and timely passage of the appropriation bill without compromising due process and quality review.

“the signing is a further affirmations of our readiness to ensure fiscal discipline and effective implementation of the 2023 budget with effect from January 1, 2023”

“I acknowledged the efforts of our development partners for their collaboration to develop our dear state”

Earlier, the Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba, said the maiden budget is indeed a budget of strong beginning guided by the fiscal policy and strategic focus as enshrined in the six pillars of the administration.

Adelugba, who urged that the implementation is critical, said the house have no doubt that the government will ensure the implementation of the appropriation laws to the letter.